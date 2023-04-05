Five crewmen rescued, one still missing after boat capsizes in Belawai

SIBU (April 5): A 25-year-old crewman is still missing while five others have rescued after their boat capsized near the mouth of the Rajang River, about seven nautical miles northwest of Tanjung Jerijeh in Belawai around 6.30pm on Monday (April 3).

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the five survivors were found around 12.40pm yesterday (April 4); clinging together near where the boat capsized.

“The search and rescue operation for the remaining victim, identified as Wong Pak Wei, continues,” said the statement.

An earlier report said the boat with six crewmen capsized after it was hit by strong waves due to the bad weather and rough sea conditions.

Information from one of the survivors said all of them managed to put on lifejackets before jumping into the sea.

The five crewmen who were found safe had managed to stay in a group until they were rescued by a passing fishing boat.

Wong, however, somehow drifted away from the group.