Great things await winner of ‘Sumpahan Jerunei’ poster design contest

KUCHING (April 5): The top winner of ‘Sumpahan Jerunei’ (Curse of Jerunei) poster design contest, which is open to university students, will have their work used for the movie’s participation in international film festivals.

Movie producers Dato Nancie Foo and Datin Wendy Wong revealed this to design students at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak yesterday.

At a press conference after a sharing session with the students, Wong said one of the objectives of the contest is to show that Malaysia has got talents.

“I don’t think internationally anyone would use student-created posters to participate in international film festivals. This is our intention, once we have selected the winning poster, we will bring the poster to the international level for participation in film festivals.

“If our movie is selected then we will reveal the truth that the poster is designed by a Malaysian student. We want to see the reaction of the people like, wow, Malaysians are so talented,” she said.

Meanwhile, Foo said to encourage those who did not win the top prize, their works would also be used as teasers.

“Selected posters from the top five will be used for teasers domestically or internationally. We hope this will encourage and motivate the students,” she said.

The first-place winner will also take home RM1,000 and a Realme 3 Pro phone; second, RM500 and souvenir; third, RM400 and souvenir; fourth, RM300 and souvenir; and fifth, RM200 and souvenir.

Wong said besides offering the students opportunities to showcase their talents, the contest would allow them to learn how they can create a movie with cultural and historical backgrounds.

“You know the culture, you know the history, but how do you draw the audience to watch the movie? They have to learn and we want them to learn and watch out for these points in the movie.

“We also want to share with them that movies are our country’s assets. When people watch our movies and if they like the scenery or the parts we highlight, then they will feel like coming to our country. That is how we promote Malaysia as a destination through movies,” she said.

Students from institutions of higher learning in Sarawak, namely Swinburne, University Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), UiTM, SEGi University Sarawak, Cosmopoint College, Limkokwing Institute of Creative Technology, and Sekolah Seni Kuching are also expected to take part.

The contest runs from April 20 to May 20. More instructions relating to the contest will be posted daily on the movie’s official Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/sumpahanjerunei/.

‘Sumpahan Jerunei’ stars Bront Palarae, Uqasha Senrose, Daiyan Trisha, Amerul Affendi, and Tony Eusoff, among others.

The horror movie is inspired by the history and culture of the Melanau people in Sarawak, including ancient funeral rites and the use of ‘jerunei’ or totem poles.

It is expected to screen in July this year.