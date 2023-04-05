Havoc as sudden storm uproots trees, destroys canopies of Ramadan traders in Sibu (Video)

SIBU (April 5): Heavy rain and strong winds lashed the town here this evening, flooding several areas and uprooting trees.

The popular Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 was also not spared, with the wind causing damage to several canopies belonging to the traders.

In a video posted on social media, traders were seen frantically trying to save their stalls.

Video via Facebook/Info Sibu

Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli, when contacted, said that he was on his way to the bazaar to check on the extent of the damage.

“I was informed three white canopies were damaged, while 10 blue canopies were totally destroyed.

“The contractor will carry out repairs tonight so that the traders can continue trading tomorrow,” he said.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting in a Facebook post reminded road users to avoid Jalan Pahlawan.

“Trees down. Avoid going on this road. Try to stay at home tonight, if possible,” he said.

Ting’s later update after the fallen trees were removed from the road.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu chief Andy Alie, when contacted, said that apart from reports of flash floods, the department also received information of uprooted trees landing on cars, as well as fallen tree branches obstructing roads.

On March 20, Malaysian Meteorological Department director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said thunderstorms, heavy rains and strong winds are expected during the monsoon transition phase from March 23 until mid-May.

He said such incidents would mostly happen during the evenings and early hours of the night in the western central parts of Sarawak, western Sabah, and interior and west coast states in the peninsula.