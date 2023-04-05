IRB CEO: No penalty for taxpayers who voluntarily declare unpaid taxes under special programme

KUCHING (April 5): The Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (PKPS) starting June will allow taxpayers who have not paid or declared their income in past years to do so without incurring penalties.

IRB chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohd Nizom Sairi said PKPS is targeting 50,000 new and existing taxpayers with a total assessment of RM1 billion.

He said the programme will run from June 1, 2023 until May 31, 2024 as stated by Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim when presenting Budget 2023 in Parliament.

“Within this one-year period, the taxpayers who feel that they have income to declare, or they have missed reporting it, or some errors made in their taxes, can come voluntarily within this one-year period and report taxes for recent years,” he told reporters at the IRB breaking of fast and media appreciation night yesterday.

“The IRB will accept what has been reported by you, and the years in which they report voluntarily will not be audited again, which we will close the final count for the years in question.”

He said both existing taxpayers or those who have never paid should prepare their documents and go to any IRB branch voluntarily to declare their taxes.

“This means that anyone can contact or come to any IRB branch to do this declaration of taxes voluntarily without any imposition of a penalty or at a rate 0 per cent,” he said.

During the recent tabling of Budget 2023, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Mazlan said the same programme was implemented in 2019.

He explained that the programme in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department was in line with Budget 2023 presented by the Prime Minister, which encouraged the people to carry out their responsibilities as honest, trustworthy, and transparent taxpayers.