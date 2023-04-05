KPJ East Malaysia team calls on See Hua Group of newspapers

KUCHING (April 5): The See Hua Group of newspapers received a courtesy call from officials of KPJ East Malaysia Regional at The Borneo Post office in Crown Towers here yesterday morning.

Leading the delegation, comprising KPJ regional head marketing communication Ana Ling, regional digital strategist executive Mohamad Akhmal Abd Latif and KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital marketing communication executive Jeakqleyn Yacho, was KPJ East Malaysia public relations executive Paul Matthew.

Paul said the call was made as part of their corporate social responsibility programme to enhance rapport with the media in Sarawak.

Being their first courtesy call to See Hua Group, he said he wanted to know more about the media in the state

“The media plays a very important role in disseminating information to the public, especially on health,” he said.

Among issues proposed during the courtesy call was to establish collaboration in conducting health talks, health screenings and to have a health column with See Hua Group of newspapers which comprises See Hua Daily News, The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo.

See Hua regional news manager Chia Chiew Boon, See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd marketing manager Jamie Kong Leh Ping, Utusan Borneo managing editor Sulaiman Bujang, and The Borneo Post chief reporter Churchill Edward were present to receive the visitors.