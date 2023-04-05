Man in Miri claims trial to possession of unlawfully obtained items

MIRI (April 5): A man claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of possessing several items believed to be unlawfully obtained.

Asrol Daud, 37, from Piasau Jaya Utara was charged under Section 37(1) of the Sarawak Minor Offence Ordinance 1958, which provides for a jail term of three months and a fine of RM500.

According to the facts of the case, Asrol allegedly had in his possession six gas detectors, one multi-gas detector, one roll of power cable, and one Samsung tab, suspected to have been unlawfully obtained, at his house in Piasau at 4pm on April 1 this year.

Prosecuting officer Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman requested a new date be set for case management as the accused had pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi allowed the application and set May 16 for case management.

She also released Asrol on RM500 bail with one local surety pending the date.