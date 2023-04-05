Man missing since April 1 in Tatau found safe by plantation workers

BINTULU (April 5): A mentally-challenged man who was reported missing April 1 after he left his longhouse at Rumah Kanyan, Penyarai in Tatau was found safe Tuesday night.

Tatau police chief DSP Jame Reis said 52-year-old Juong Emok was found safe by workers of a plantation.

“The man was found last night by the plantation workers, so the SAR operation has been called off,” he said when contacted today for an update on the search and rescue (SAR) operation.

Meanwhile, Tatau Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Jankey Jikat said for the past four days, the SAR operation involved Bomba personnel, police K9 unit, Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel as well as 80 villagers from four longhouses.

Jankey said after being notified about the man’s discovery, Bomba personnel went to the longhouse today to meet the victim.

“Due to the man’s physical condition of the man, we advised the family members to bring him to Tatau clinic for a medical checkup,” he said, adding they were then brought by Bomba personnel to the clinic.