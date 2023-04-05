Miri man fined RM2,000 for online gambling in public place

MIRI (April 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,000 in default one month in jail for online gambling in a public place.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Khamis Othman, 34, of Taman Tunku on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to six months’ jail, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Khamis was found engaging in online gambling at a lot in Kampung Lusut Jaya 1 here at 1.10pm on April 2 this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel.