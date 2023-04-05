Mirians return from afar to observe Ching Ming Festival

MIRI (April 5): Many Chinese families took time off, despite their busy schedules, to observe the Ching Ming Festival today by visiting the graves of their ancestors.

Also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, the festival is spent cleaning graves as well as making offerings to departed loved ones together as a family.

Yong Yu Wen, 24, came home from Kuala Lumpur this week to mark the occasion with her family here.

She said it is a family tradition to gather and visit her grandmother’s grave at the Riam Road Chinese cemetery.

“I would come back every year for this festival because our family has been doing it for years. In fact, I also came back last year for this,” she said.

Yong said some of her relatives also came from Brunei for the festival.

“We would offer prayers and make offerings to our ancestors,” she said.

Liu Kian Liong, 60, was observed busily sweeping an ancestor’s tomb this morning.

He said his family always observes the Ching Ming Festival together.

He pointed out as all his family members live in Miri, it is easier to ensure everyone comes together for the festival.

“For us, it is not just about cleaning the graves but also a day where all of our family members gather,” he said.

As the Ching Ming Festival falls on a workday this year, many families also chose to visit their ancestors’ graves over the weekend.

According to Wikipedia, the origins of the Ching Ming Festival go back more than 2,500 years.

It is also a time of reflection for families to honour and give thanks for their forebears.