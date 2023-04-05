MMA: Govt making bigger strides to resolve contract doctor issue with promised 12,800 permanent posts

KUCHING (April 5): The government’s commitment of 4,300 permanent positions this year for contract doctors and its pledge to provide 12,800 permanent positions in total within three years show greater efforts towards resolving the longstanding issue, said Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president said the fact there are now 4,300 permanent positions instead of the 1,500 committed to under Budget 2023 shows that it is indeed possible for more permanent positions to be created.

“We can see that the government is now making bigger strides towards resolving the longstanding issue.

“Nevertheless, we applaud the government for making it happen. The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has also clearly set the target of 12,800 permanent positions within three years,” he said in a statement.

Dr Muruga said this would at least provide some certainty on the future of the affected doctors, while going forward, MMA hopes milestones will be set towards achieving the targeted number of permanent posts as it is important to win over the confidence of contract doctors in the system.

MMA also thanked the Prime Minister for the government’s move to extend the on-call allowance of medical officers at six government clinics involved in the pilot project to tackle the issue of overcrowding at public healthcare facilities.

In Parliament yesterday, Anwar had pleaded with contract doctors nationwide to offer their understanding of the government’s ability to absorb them for permanent positions under the Health Ministry.

He explained the government could not afford to solve everything at once, but has added on RM1.7 billion from the RM3 billion emolument for 2023.

“If this can be solved in three years’ time, it will make it possible for us to absorb 12,800 contract doctors [in that period], because we have absorbed 4,300 contract doctors this year as the total is 20,333 doctors in training — 12,800 are housemen, that is not included in this category,” he said.

Last week, a group calling itself Mogok Doktor Malaysia claimed to have gotten doctors to take emergency or medical leave from Monday until today to protest low wages and an unfair system.