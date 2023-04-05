New dams should be built, say engineering societies

KOTA KINABALU (April 5): Three Sabah engineering societies unanimously echo that Papar and Ulu Tomani dams are imperative for long-term solution to the Kota Kinabalu water supply woes as stated by Minister of Works Datuk Ir. Shahelmey Yahya.

“Clean water supply is the most basic necessity for public and industries use and without it, daily life activities are disrupted and industry investors will think twice coming to Sabah if the situation persist.

The Papar and Ulu Tomani Dam ensures large water supply reserves security and will solve the water distress for the long term,” says ACEM Sabah Branch chairman Ir. Razalie bin Sindong.

Ir. Willy Chin, chairman of IEM Sabah, concurs with the statement made by State Finance Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun that personnel changes alone in the Sabah Water Department (JANS) are insufficient to solve the water crisis issues immediately, given the presence of other contributing factors.

Chin emphasizes that JANS receives new assets, including water treatment plants and pipelines annually, and therefore an increase in its personnel and manpower should correspond with the acquisition of these assets to ensure they are adequately staffed and managed.

Water theft is a perennial issue in Sabah and Non-Revenue Water currently stand at 54%. “Apart from sustained enforcement effort to tackle illegal water connections, replacement of aging assets such as old water pipes and provision of adequate real time monitoring sensors will help JANS in reducing NRW,” says Sabah Engineers Association (SEA) president Ir Tan Koh Yon.

The three engineering societies also acknowledge the state government constraint due to issues of funds from the federal government; grant or loan for water supply projects affecting payment to consultants and contractors. “We therefore fully support the recent statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that project development of RM50 millon below shall be handed directly under the purview of the state government,” they say.

ACEM (Sabah), IEM (Sabah) and SEA also support JANS’ intention to map a master development plan for potential dam site and the attributory water catchment areas for water treatment and distribution facilities for the next 50 years and hopes with timely support from the state government, the state water supply problem will be resolved.

The three professional associations are keen and committed to offer their professional inputs and services to assist the government to deal with the water shortage woes in Sabah.