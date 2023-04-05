New Sarawak Federal Secretary, IRB CEO call on Premier

KUCHING (April 5): Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg received two courtesy visits at his office here today.

The first courtesy visit, which was also the inaugural visit of the new Sarawak Federal Secretary Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan, aimed at getting the views and instructions from the state government.

During the courtesy visit, Abang Johari emphasised the development and repair of dilapidated schools and clinics throughout Sarawak.

He urged the ministries involved to take immediate action such as giving a special allocation under RM50 million for the state government to carry out the repair works of dilapidated schools and the same allocation procedure for other sectors needs to be expedited.

Also discussed were security and defense issues of the land border and the waters of the South China Sea, which will be brought to the attention of the federal government.

Ahmad Nadzri then informed that in the afternoon he will hold a Sungkei gathering with all the heads of state and federal departments, attended by State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, to discuss matters that need to be reported directly to the Chief Secretary of the Government.

The second courtesy visit was from Inland Revenue Board (IRB) chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohd Nizom Sairi, which was also his inaugural visit.

The purpose of the visit was to inform Abang Johari regarding the operation of the IRB in Sarawak and the direct tax revenue obtained from Sarawak which is updated regularly.

The matter was also brought to the attention of State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar as requested by the state government.