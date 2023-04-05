Part of Jln Satok closes for Aidilfitri Bazaar from from 10am-12am daily till Apr 21

KUCHING (April 5): The stretch of road from Mita Cake House to Hartz Chicken in Jalan Satok here will be temporarily closed from today onwards to make way for the Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar.

The Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) in a statement today said the bazaar starts operating today until April 21 from 10am to 12am.

“In view of this, this stretch of road will be closed throughout the operation of the Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar,” it said.

The Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar is one of the popular places to visit for the Muslim community as they can shop for all the necessities they need for the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.