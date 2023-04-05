Rep: Batang Rambungan bridge a sick project

KUCHING (April 5): The Batang Rambungan Bridge has been described by Tanjong Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan as a ‘sick project’.

He was quoted in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying the project is now in the process of termination review by the relevant authority.

“With the project delay, there is a missing link in the Moyan-Telok Melano route of the Pan Borneo Highway,” he said.

According to him, the Moyan-Telok Melano route is expected to be fully completed by the end of this year with the completion of eight bridges along the Lundu-Sampadi road.

He thus hoped that agencies responsible for the construction of Rambungan Bridge could take action to ensure that construction work could resume soonest.

Azizul said this during the N3 Tanjong Datu break-of-fast in Sematan on Monday.

Thirty-five less fortunate individuals received contributions in the form of cash and food during the event.

TV Sarawak on March 2 had reported that construction of the Batang Rambungan Bridge was critically delayed by 42 per cent from its original schedule.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo was quoted as saying the project worth RM98.5 million, which started on Nov 24, 2019, was recording slow progress for the third time.