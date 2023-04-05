Sabahan appointed as national women under-17 head coach

KOTA KINABALU (April 5): Petronella Douny has been appointed as the national women under-17 team head coach.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) made the announcement yesterday in a media release posted on the national football body’s official website.

According to the press release, the appointment of the 37-year-old Sabahan was in line with FAM vision to empower women football in the country.

Petronella is also the only women coach in the country to possess the AFC/FAM License A Coaching Diploma, which played a huge part in her selection to lead the national under-17 women team, also known as the Malayan Tigress U-17 squad.

FAM Technical Director, Scott O’Donell, said Petronella was previously the assistant coach of the Malayan Tigress U-18 squad that competed in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Under-18 Women Championship in Palembang, Indonesia last year.

“Petronella’s commitment in the country’s women football scene can be seen through her continuous involvement in the development of the sport in his homestate Sabah.

“Apart from that, her capability and credibility as a coach too was proven where she led the Malayan Tigress U-17 team to the Jenesys 2022 tournament in Okinawa, Japan from March 17-21.

“I hope that with the appointment of Petronella, it will create a new chapter for women football in the country while at the same time be an inspiration and motivation to women to take up coaching,” O’Donell said in the statement.

The national senior women football head coach Soleen Al-Zoubi, on the other hand, believed that Petronella’s experience as a former national footballer between 2002-2009 will help her greatly in leading the youthful squad.

“I have high hope that more women coaches will be given the nod to manage team in the country,” said Soleen in the statement.

Meanwhile, Petronella’s appointment did not go unnoticed as Sabah Football Association (Safa) described it was an honour to the people of Sabah.

“Safa has always stressed on the development of football not only to produce quality players but also coaches for example sending Petronella for the AFC/FAM License A Coachin Course.

“It is strategy, a long-term plan initiated by the state football body. We will also organise referee course,” Safa secretary general Datuk Dr Jelani Hamdan said in a separate statement on Wednesday.

Towards this end, Jelani said Safa too will make effort to send Jelius Ating, who led Sabah to the 2019 Premier League title and promotion, for the Pro A License course, which is a requirement to coach team in the country’s elite football competitions.