Sarawak chosen to host national-level Unity Week

KUCHING (April 5): Sarawak has been selected to host the national-level Unity Week on May 15 which will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Anwar Ibrahim, said Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“I received a courtesy call from the Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN) Sarawak this morning where we discussed about the programme… there is a high possibility that the event will be organised in Kuching.

“However, further details will be discussed and finalised in the next meeting on April 6 which will be attended by the secretary-general of the Ministry of National Unity and Sarawak State Secretary,” she told a press conference after receiving the courtesy call from JPNIN Sarawak director Dirwana Azol and his deputy Giri Nyareng at her office here yesterday.

Fatimah said choosing Sarawak to host Unity Week was most apt as the state is the prime example of unity involving diverse culture, religion and race.

“So unity from that aspect and for us in Sarawak that we should continue to foster and preserve is not only the unity between races, various religions and cultures but we should also foster unity between generations, meaning between the elderly, youth and children,” she added.

On JPNIN, Fatimah said the department is as an agency under the federal government, but in Sarawak, unity is parked under the responsibility of her ministry.

The ministry and department have various specific issues that have the same focus between both parties including the Early Childhood Education Unit (PAKK), she explained.

With regards to PAKK, Fatimah said JPNIN has a kindergarten called Tadika Perpaduan, of which there are an estimated 176 such kindergartens in Sarawak. The Sarawak government through her ministry had allocated a special annual grant of RM5,000 to each registered kindergarten or nursery.

“These include kindergartens under the Tadika Perpaduan.

“This is to ensure that the early education of our children in Sarawak, which is implemented by various agencies including the Unity Department, is of good quality and that allocations can be used for that purpose,” she said, adding that the special grant has been implemented since 2019.

Also present at the press conference were Deputy Women, Children and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Rosey Yunus and the ministry’s permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad.