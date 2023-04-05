Sharifah Hasidah: Putrajaya returns S’wak’s environmental management back under MA63

KUCHING (April 5): The federal government has handed over matters related to Sarawak’s environmental management back to the state through devolution under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), revealed Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

“I think they have already decided under MA63, matters related to the environment have been handed over to the state government.

“With the devolution of power Sarawak can not only gain full control of matters related to the environment, but also be responsible for managing scheduled waste,” said the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring).

She told reporters after launching a Ramdan charity event at the Juma’ani Pavilion here today.

Adding on, Sharifah Hasidah said, however, that further negotiations on scheduled waste management between the federal and the Sarawak government are still ongoing.

This is because this needs to be specifically examined by the Sarawak Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) as well.

“NREB needs to look into this matter and if they need to work with relevant parties at the federal level, I think they need to hold discussions and negotiations.

“But so far, environmental matters under MA63 have been handed over to the Sarawak government and the state has the right to manage the matter,” she said.

The Samariang assemblywoman hopes that the parties involved will hold a discussion on this scheduled waste and also hopes that the discussion will continue.

This is because, according to her, Sarawak had officials, civil servants who were committed while she is confident that the responsible officials would look into this matter for the future of the state.