Six mobile generators to supply electricity to Sabah’s administrative centre

KOTA KINABALU (April 5): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has installed six mobile generators in the Menara Kinabalu area to meet the state administrative centre’s power supply needs.

SESB Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Ir. Idris Mohd Noor said the measure was taken following a supply disruption to the building caused by a damaged cable owned by SESB.

Several other areas consisting of housing and commercial premises nearby are also affected.

According to him, investigation by the SESB technical team found that the damage to the 33kV line was caused by an attempt to cut and steal the cable by an irresponsible party.

“We found that there were cuts and burns intended to steal cables belonging to SESB and this incident has affected the electricity supply to several areas in Alam Mesra, Likas and Menara Kinabalu.

“Supply restoration work has been implemented in stages,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

SESB restored electricity supply to all the affected areas on the same day.

However, Idris said the supply to Menara Kinabalu was still affected when there was another cable fault on Tuesday night.

The second damage is suspected to be due to earthworks on the main underground cable route.

Supply restoration works are being actively implemented.