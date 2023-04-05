South China Sea dispute: M’sia’s sovereignty must be protected at all costs, says Fazzrudin

KUCHING (April 5): The Malaysia’s sovereignty must be protected at all costs, including safeguarding its maritime zone, said Chief Political Secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

In supporting the stand of Prime Minister Datuk Anwar Ibrahim on Malaysia being prepared to negotiate with China over the South China Sea dispute, he expressed his confidence that the federal government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, would take constructive measures and act in the best interests of the nation.

He said for Sarawak, an area of concern for the government was the disputed waters around Beting Patinggi Ali (Luconia Shoals), which is a resource-rich area.

“I believe that we should protect our sovereignty and ensure the continuity of oil and gas activities by our national oil and gas company, Petronas.

“This must be maintained for the benefit of the nation and Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

Luconia Shoals is located 80 nautical miles from the coastline of Sarawak.

“Based on United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) parameters extends 200 nautical miles from the country’s coastline.

“In the past, there have been several reported encounters by Petronas operating oil and gas fields in the South China Sea within Malaysia’s EEZ with Chinese vessels,” he said.

“We must guarantee the safety of our coastlines with assets being deployed regularly to monitor the situation and also with regular diplomatic channels as mentioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar,” he said.

He added that the government must also ensure the sovereignty of the country along with Sarawak and protect the nation from outside threats.

Anwar on Monday said Malaysia was open to talks with China over the dispute concerning the South China Sea.

According to a Bernama report, the Prime Minister said the issue was raised at the four-eyed meeting he had with Chinese president Xi Jinping during his official visit to China. Petronas has the largest platform for oil exploration operating in the area.

He said China was also staking claim over the area but if the condition required both countries to negotiate, Malaysia was ready to do so.