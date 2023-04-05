Wednesday, April 5
Teen motorcyclist dies at SGH after rear-ending car in Matang

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
Photo shows the deceased’s motorcycle at the scene of the accident.

KUCHING (April 5): An 18-year-old motorcyclist, who rear-ended a car at Jalan FAC Matang around 10.30pm yesterday, has died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Identified as Muhd Alif, he is said to have passed away at the hospital’s redzone earlier today.

According to a witness of the accident, the impact of the crash threw the teenager off his machine.

He was found with serious bodily injuries.

Passing motorists moved him to the roadside and were seen comforting him while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Medical personnel performed first-aid at the scene and then brought him to SGH.

The driver of the car did not sustain any physical injuries.

