Three new faces in Melaka Exco line-up, two dropped

MELAKA (April 5): Three new faces, including one from Pakatan Harapan (PH) were sworn in as state executive council members today, while two state assemblymen previously in the exco lineup were dropped.

Kesidang assemblyman Seah Shoo Chin, the only PH representative who was appointed as the State Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, was among the 10 state exco members who took the oath of office before the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at 8am today.

Two other new faces are Asahan assemblyman Fairul Nizam Roslan who was appointed State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communication Committee chairman and Ayer Limau assemblyman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer who is now State Works, Infrastructure, Public Facilities and Transport Committee chairman.

Meanwhile, the two who were not reappointed were Rembia assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis who previously held the Tourism, Heritage and Culture portfolio and Serkam assemblyman Datuk Zaidi Attan (Housing, Local Government and Environment).

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, who holds the Economic Planning, Finance, Land Affairs, Non-Government Agencies, Investment, Industry and TVET Development portfolio was sworn in last Friday.

Ab Rauf was appointed the 13th Melaka Chief Minister following the resignation of Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali last Wednesday.

Besides the three new faces, the other assemblymen who were sworn in today are Paya Rumput assemblyman Datuk Rais Yasin as senior exco for the Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management portfolio and Telok Mas assemblyman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman as State Tourism, Heritage, Art and Culture Committee chairman.

Also included in the lineup are Merlimau assemblyman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh (Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security); Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Kalsom Nordin (Women, Family and Community Development); and Ayer Molek assemblyman Datuk Rahmad Mariman (Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs).

Meanwhile, Machap Jaya assemblyman Ngwe Hee Sem was appointed to hold the Health, Human Resources and Unity portfolio, while Gadek assemblyman VP Shanmugam is state exco for Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations . — Bernama