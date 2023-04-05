Unilateral conversion case: Loh Siew Hong’s ex-husband fined for contempt of court

KUALA LUMPUR (April 5): A father who has been accused of abducting his three children and registering them as Muslim converts without his ex-wife’s consent was fined RM20,000 by the High Court here today for contempt of court.

Judge Evrol Mariette Peters imposed the sentence on Muhammad Nagahswaran Muniandy, who is the former husband of Loh Siew Hong, and ordered him to pay the fine, in default of 14 days’ jail, within 14 days, starting today.

The judge said Muhammad Nagahswaran had interfered with the administration of justice.

She made the ruling after allowing Loh’s application to initiate committal proceedings against Muhammad Nagahswaran.

In the application, Loh claimed that there was a court order that granted her sole custody over her three children – a pair of 15-year-old twin girls and an 11-year-old boy on March 31, 2021, which was violated by her ex-husband. — Bernama

