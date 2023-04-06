22 JKKKs in Kpg Spaoh, Betong receives RM261,000 grant

KUCHING (April 6): Twenty-two village security and development committees (JKKKs) in Kampung Spaoh, Betong were given a total grant of RM261,000 today.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, presented the grant during a simple ceremony at the Spaoh sub-district office.

Uggah also presented similar assistance to Masjid Darul Syifa and 10 suraus.

The mosque received RM10,000 while the suraus received RM5,000 each.

Among those present was Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, who also chipped in by granting RM38,000 under his MP allocation to the same mosque and 10 suraus.