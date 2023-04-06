Agoda lists Sibu as most affordable tourist destination in Malaysia

SIBU (April 6): Sibu, which is famed for its mighty Rajang River, has been listed by the online booking platform Agoda as the most affordable tourist destination in Malaysia.

In its press release yesterday, Agoda mentioned that travellers to Sibu can enjoy the most competitive room rates this month, with an average room rate of RM136.

“With many across Asia and Australia looking forward to long weekends and holidays in the coming weeks, price-savvy travelers will be happy to learn that Agoda crunched the numbers to reveal the cheapest tourist destinations.

“In Malaysia, it’s Sibu, Sarawak, where travellers can enjoy the most competitive room rates this month.

“Because of Agoda’s passion for getting travelers the best possible deals and most competitive prices, the digital travel platform analysed the average room rates of tourist destinations in April. In Malaysia, Sibu, Sarawak is the most affordable tourist destination, with an average room rate of RM 136,” it said.

Also in the list of top five most affordable destinations are Alor Setar, Kuala Terengganu, Kota Bharu and Taiping.

Agoda said the destinations with the cheapest average accommodation rates across the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region are Khon Kaen in Thailand, Sibu in Malaysia, Surakarta in Indonesia, Puri in India, Bacolod in Philippines, Ninh Binh in Vietnam, Chiba in Japan, Gwangju in South Korea, Kinmen Islands in Taiwan, and Brisbane in Australia.

Agoda, in the press release, also shared some interesting facts about Sibu.

It said Sibu, located in Sarawak, Borneo is an often-overlooked charm with a lively food scene, rich historical and cultural heritage, and stunning natural wonders. Immerse yourself in the ancient traditions of the Tua Pek Kong Temple and discover this haven for nature lovers with numerous parks, nature reserves and walking trails like the Bukit Lima Nature Reserve, Sibu Lake Gardens and the Sungai Merah Heritage Walk.

“Like anywhere in Malaysia, food in Sibu is in abundance, from the local ‘kopitiams’ (old-style coffee shops) to the Sibu Night Market. For an authentic experience do try Sarawak’s popular Mee Sua (fine noodles in rich herbal soup), kampua Noodles, or the popular kompia (flat pastries often filled with meat).

“Go ahead and explore the budget friendly gem of Sibu for yourself and don’t forget to take home souvenirs from the Sibu Central Market.”

Meanwhile, Agoda director of partner services – Malaysia and Brunei Cleland Robertson said with 2023 already well underway and public holidays coming up in numerous regions, many are looking for a well-deserved break.

“But at the same time, with the cost of living in the daily news across the globe, we’re all trying to be smart about how to spend our hard-earned cash.

“I’m hopeful that these Agoda findings will help travellers discover some exciting destinations and save money along the way,” he added.