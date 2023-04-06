Avoid delay of school entry for stateless children, PH S’wak secretary urges

MIRI (April 6): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling urges the Ministry of Education (MoE) to simplify school admission process for stateless children.

Ling, in a press statement yesterday, opined that children without citizenship ought to be given the green light to enrol at the start of the school session like every other children, instead of two weeks after the session starts.

“Although their citizenship applications are still in process at the National Registration Department (JPN) and Ministry of Home Affairs, these children should not be left out in education” said Ling, adding to the facts that the state and federal governments have always emphasised the importance of education.

“I hope that this unnecessary bureaucracy can be reduced and the process be made more efficient, and also for the authority to decide on school admission approvals be given to the District Education Office,” he said.

Ling, who is also Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary, said late admission into school may create inconsistency and cause students to miss the syllabus.

He, however, expressed his gratitude to MoE for giving the opportunity to students without citizenship to still enjoy the privilege of education.