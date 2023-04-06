DAP man slams MBKS for ‘unacceptable’ inaction on Everbright Park drains

KUCHING (April 6): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has been criticised for not improving drains at Everbright Park, Jalan Kempas.

Michael Kong, who is special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, claimed residents in the area have filed complaints with the council for years but no action has been taken.

“For years, the residents of Everbright Park along Jalan Kempas have reported the appalling condition of the main drains in the area to MBKS.

“During my visit, I witnessed first-hand the dire state of these drains and the urgent need for immediate attention,” he said in a statement today.

According him, the condition of the drains has become so severe that the ground in some areas is exposed to rain and flash floods, leading to soil erosion and damage to nearby properties.

He claimed a long-time resident, identified only as Chong, has filed multiple official complaints and raised the issue repeatedly for nearly a decade.

“The neglect has caused extensive damage to Chong’s residential property, including his house’s foundation and wall fence,” Kong claimed.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) man said this is “a grave matter” that is “unacceptable” as it involved damage of personal property, and the risk of further damage to other residential units along Jalan Kempas.

He stressed it is imperative MBKS takes immediate action to address this issue to prevent any further harm to properties in the area.

“The local council must take swift and decisive action to address major complaints lodged by the public.

“It is also imperative that the local councils engage with the community and provide regular updates on their plans and progress,” he added.