Double Six: Get Australia to release report too – Yong

KOTA KINABALU (April 6): The Malaysian government should officially and immediately ask the Australian government to release their full report on the Double Six air crash.

Former chief minister Datuk Yong Teck Lee said this is because the reason used by the Australian National Archives in withholding publication of the full report was that “Release of the information could reasonably be expected to cause damage to the international relations of the Commonwealth” (Australia). Another reason stated by the Australian National Archives is that “Malaysia has not yet publicly released their final and full report of the investigation”.

The Australian National Archives titled the report as “Accident Malaysia Nomad Aircraft 9M-ATZ on 6 June 1976”.

“In two replies to my representative dated 14 March 2012, the Australian National Archives has stated that their records contain technical detail which could impact on the Commonwealth’s (Australia’s) relations with the current government of a foreign country. In this case, that foreign country has to mean Malaysia and no other,” said Yong in a statement on Thursday.

He said both the Malaysian and Australian reports must be published in full. This is because the Australian National Archives had also disclosed that “certain parts of the text have been expunged” (that is, erased).

The replies from the Australian archives disclosed that a total of 110 folio are withheld from publication. Each folio contains more than one page.

Only the release of the full reports, in both Malaysia and Australia, can bring closure to this extremely painful chapter of Sabah’s history.

The Federal Cabinet has decided to declassify the final report of the investigation into the Sabah Air plane crash that killed the then Chief Minister Tun Fuad Stephens, along with several members of the state Cabinet in 1976.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday said the report has been declassified in accordance with Section 2C of the Official Secrets Act 1972 (Act 88), and is to be made public next week.