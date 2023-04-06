Duo fined for gambling in public place in Miri

MIRI (April 6): Two men were fined by a magistrates’ court here today after they pleaded guilty to separate charges of gambling in a public place.

Pang Chok Ming, 43, of Desa Pujut here, and Roy Roland Mathew Jamuh, 58, of Jalan Green in Kuching, were fined RM1,800 and RM2,000, respectively, under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or up to six months’ jail, or both, upon conviction.

Pang was caught gambling at a sidewalk near Emart Tudan at around 2.30pm, while Roy at the back of a shop at Jalan Dato Permaisuri 3C, Permyjaya at around 2pm.

Both offences were committed on April 5 this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted both cases before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi.