Duo get 22 years, 10 strokes for robbing restaurant workers

KOTA KINABALU (April 6): Two unemployed men were jailed for a total of 22 years and ordered to be given 10 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here on Thursday for two counts of robbing restaurant workers using samurai swords.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan imposed the sentence on Mohammad Izauddin Mohammad Huzir, 30, and Mohamad Shahrizal Hussien, 23, after both of them pleaded guilty to their charges under Section 395 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 397 of the same Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

On the first count, Mohammad Izauddin and Mohamad Shahrizal were jailed for 10 years and ordered to be whipped five times for robbing a 21-year-old victim of a cash safety box and a cellphone at a restaurant in Papar on March 23.

The duo was jailed for another 12 years plus another five whippings for robbing another victim also aged 21 of his cellphone at the same place and on the same day.

During both the incidents, Mohammad Izauddin and Mohamad Shahrizal were armed with samurai swords.

The court heard that when the two victims were about to close the restaurant, the two accused entered from the back door.

They covered their faces with masks and were holding the samurai swords.

Mohammad Izauddin went to the restaurant’s counter and demanded for the cash safety box while Mohamad Shahrizal pointed a sword at another victim.

After taking away the box and cellphones, Mohammad Izauddin and Mohamad Shahrizal left in a Honda Civic car.

During identification parade, both the victims had positively identified the weapons used during the incident and the masks used by Mohammad Izauddin and Mohamad Shahrizal.

The court ordered for both the accused to serve their jail sentences concurrently.

In mitigation, Mohammad Izauddin and Mohamad Shahrizal, who were unrepresented, prayed for a lenient sentence.

Mohamad Shahrizal told the court that his siblings and an elderly family member are depending on him.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence on the two accused to serve as a lesson to both of them and would-be offenders not to commit a similar offence in future.

The prosecution also said that Mohammad Izauddin and Mohamad Shahrizal’s actions could traumatise the victims.

In a separate case, a lorry driver was sentenced to eight years behind bars plus one stroke of the cane by the same court here for robbing a teenage girl and causing hurt to her.

Sharulnizam Ahmad, 24, had previously pleaded guilty to committing the offence on the 16-year-old victim near a shop at Sulaman on January 15 and Thursday was fixed for his sentencing.

He was convicted under Section 394 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine and whipping, upon conviction.

The fact of the case stated that Sharulnizam had stopped a car he was driving near the victim, who was walking with her friends.

Sharulnizam pretended to borrow a cellphone from the victim and when she was pressing the numbers on her phone, he grabbed the cellphone from her hand.

The victim tried to take back the cellphone but she fell and was dragged on the road while Sharulnizam sped off in the car.

The victim suffered injuries on her face, body and legs and she failed to get back her cellphone.