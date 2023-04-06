Elderly woman recalls nightmare when the storm hits her home at Jln Langsat, Sibu

SIBU (April 6): It was a pure nightmare for an elderly woman here, and the unprecedented strong wind and heavy rain that hit her home at Jalan Langsat on Qing Ming Day yesterday evening will forever be etched in her memory.

The woman, who refused to be named, said she was at home with her children having dinner after paying respect to their ancestor earlier, before strong winds started to hit.

“As we were about to start the dinner, suddenly, strong winds pummeled our house, blowing off the roofs before rainwater gushed into the rooms and the living room,” she said when met at her damaged house.

“Rainwater was everywhere – in the room, on the mattress and even on the dining table. There was no time to eat and we rushed to pick up things and put them away to safer place as everything in the house was thrown into a mess,” she said, recalling the tense moment.

The woman said she had stayed at the semi-detached house for the past 60 years and had never experienced such a situation.

“There was no pre-warning and nothing like that sort, and it all just came so sudden, catching us off guard,” she said.

Because of the leaking roof, she said she had to sleep in the living room during the night to be on the lookout.

“Worst part is we cannot switch on the lights for fear of causing a short circuit. So throughout the night, we only use torchlights to do our chores,” she said.

The woman said she was unsure what to do and could only take things at a stride.

“Hopefully, the relevant authorities can help us overcome our predicament,” she added.

At least six other houses at Jalan Langsat here, including some in Jalan Hua Khiew and Jalan Tiong Hua also had their roofs blown away by the strong wind in yesterday’s storm.