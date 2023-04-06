Evening fire razes double-storey house in Marudi

MIRI (April 6) Six people were left homeless after their rented double-storey house at Kampung Narum in Marudi was destroyed by fire yesterday evening.

In a statement, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said all the victims managed to escape unhurt during the incident.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 6.31pm and firefighters from the Marudi fire stations were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire, which involved a double-storey house was totally destroyed,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to control the fire from spreading to a nearby house and managed to extinguish the fire moments later.

The firefighters ended the operation after ensuring that the situation was safe.