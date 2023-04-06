Firefly to set up full-fledged hub in KK

KOTA KINABALU (April 6): Firefly (FY) is poised to set up its full-fledged hub here next month, and this augurs well for the tourism sector, says Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

She was briefed on FY operations into East Malaysia (BKI Hub) by Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Chief Executive Officer (Airline Business) Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, recently.

“I was informed that Firefly will create its hub here by May 15 this year, where its B738 aircraft’s capacity is 189 pax.

Upcoming plans are for FY to operate three routes taking over from Malaysia Airlines (MAS), namely Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu-Tawau and Kota Kinabalu-Kuching.

“More importantly, the presence of a FY Hub will facilitate direct China flights to Sabah,” said Liew, who looks forward to MAS direct flights from Xiamen and inland cities like Nanning and Chongqing, among others.

According to Ahmad Luqman, only in the second quarter onwards of 2023 will there be FY direct flights from China to Sabah.

“For a start, we have charter flights from China to Kuala Lumpur only (using MAS services), but not to Kota Kinabalu. For instance, we started weekly charter flights from Xiamen to KL first, in January this year. Based on our discussion with the charterers, charter flights from Xiamen to KK will start with Firefly.

“Direct China flights to Sabah will only commence once we have the Firefly Hub in Kota Kinabalu. We will then have a lot more direct connectivity with China and North Asia-Pacific,” he explained.

He enlightened the minister on MAG’s overall current and last year’s performance on the development of MAG’s operations into and out of Sabah on Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and Firefly, and also on MASwings’ operations within Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan Federal Territory.

Firefly and MASwings are sister airlines of MAS.

Liew commended MAS for its improvement on inflight services such as food service.

Answering a question from Liew on MAS’ current operations into Sabah and flight frequency, Ahmad Luqman said there are 70 weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to KK, 14 flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau and 10 flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sandakan.

Asked whether the twice weekly flights from Kota Kinabalu to Narita (Japan) would be increased, the MAG CEO said it is possible if there is a demand.

Ahmad Luqman gave an update on MAG’s new structure and leadership line-up where he introduced Suresh Singam as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) for MASwings and Captain Hamdan Che Ismail (Chief Operating Officer, Firefly).

Meanwhile, Liew raised concerns over the unsatisfactory level of cleanliness of public toilets at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

She said the passengers’ first stop upon landing at the KKIA is obviously the toilet, while expressing the hope that its standard would be on par with that of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“Sabah is beautiful but could be marred by toilet cleanliness issues. Hence, the priority is to ensure that the public toilet is in tip-top condition complete with toilet rolls and regular water supply.

“It’s disappointing. I have received many complaints from passengers via WhatsApp about the stench and the wet floor caused by previous users.

“Ideally, we should have a dry toilet and a wet toilet in both the arrival and departure halls to cater to the varied needs of users,” Liew suggested during the meeting with MAG key officials.

She said the unpleasant situation experienced at our airport toilets would be a great embarrassment to Sabah and the government.

Ahmad Luqman, who also updated the minister on current local airline issues and challenges, assured her that he would take up the issue with the relevant authorities.

In addition, Liew wanted Malaysia Airports Berhad (MAB) to consider reducing the rentals for commercial outlets at the KKIA, saying business was not good for the tenants over the last two and a half years.

Thirdly, she hoped more immigration counters could be set up, given the long queue of passengers awaiting clearance at the airport.

The six-member delegation included Nita Malek (Senior Manager, Government Relations), Chali Awang (Head, Sales East Malaysia – Airline Business) and Rozanah Robert (Marketing, Communication & Branding – Airline Business).

Also present were the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Datuk Mohd Yusrie Abdullah, Deputy Permanent Secretary I Mary Malangking and Sabah Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman.