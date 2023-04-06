From power outage to water damage, Rejang Park residents deal with aftermath of thunderstorm (Video)

SIBU (April 6): Rejang Park was one of the areas worst hit by yesterday evening’s sudden thunderstorm.

Much of the residential area is still without electricity supply and some of the houses are leaking due to damaged roofs.

Residents could be seen clearing up, assessing damaged items, and repairing their roofs today.

Affindie Razali said part of his roof collapsed during the storm.

As the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) enforcement staff member is retiring this month, he had earlier packed up all his belongings.

“I was at the civic centre when it happened. When I came home, the roof collapsed. All my belongings are wet,” he said.

Helen Liew, 75, said her family was attending a dinner when the storm struck.

“The neighbour called and said our roof had been blown off and asked us to come back quickly. The dinner just started, the first dish just came out and we had to go after receiving the calls. Then we were caught in a traffic jam because so many trees fell.

“When we arrived home, the house was so dark. When we went inside, my goodness, it was ‘raining’ inside the house. I did not dare to go upstairs because it was too dark. Only today, I came up to see the damage up here,” she said.

Liew added that she left the restaurant before 7pm but only arrived home around 8pm because of traffic congestion.

She shared that since her husband passed away last year, her daughter and granddaughter returned from Singapore to live with her.

She said they were lucky the spare room downstairs was unaffected, so they were able to sleep there without electricity.

“Last time we said Rejang Park is good; every time when there is flooding in Sibu, Rejang Park is always safe. Now instead of flooding, it is ‘raining’ inside our house,” she lamented.

According to her, roof repairs alone would cost about RM6,000, while repairs for ceilings and other items had yet to be calculated.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee will call for an emergency meeting this afternoon to assess the extent of the storm damage.

“What we need to do now is to clear the area and we want to do a survey on how many homes have been affected by this strong wind.

“From what we see, it is very dangerous and very widespread, and I think it involved at least hundreds of houses in Sibu. We are going to do a report and submit to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to ask for some disaster relief,” he told reporters when inspecting Rejang Park this morning with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

Tiang added despite the disaster, he is grateful that no one was hurt.

The Pelawan assemblyman thanked the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Department, and members of the public who came out to help clear the roads of fallen trees.

“I thank them for their assistance and courage,” he said.

Rejang Park has 1,140 houses and around 10,000 residents.

It is a five-minute drive from Sibu town.