Happy recipients in S’wak say Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah timely

KUCHING (April 6): The second phase of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) rollout which started yesterday brought a sense of relief to the recipients.

Muhd Hafizulrahman, 32, a private sector worker, when met at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Satok here said he was there to withdraw money to buy the necessities for Hari Raya.

“I hope STR will be continued in the long run because it is very helpful for those in need,” he said, feeling all thankful that the aid was distributed two weeks ahead of the Hari Raya celebration.

Another recipient, Sharifilza Haifa, who was also met at BSN, was all smiles to receive the timely aid.

The 26-year-old-mother said the early distribution makes it easier for her to shop early for Hari Raya, especially on things for her children.

Shelia Johnical does not celebrate Hari Raya but she was all grateful to have received the aid as she could use it to buy stationery and school supplies for her three children.

“This kind of help should be continued because there are many of us who need help due to the rising cost of living,” said the 32-year-old housewife.

“This time, the STR payment for those who receive it over the counter is rather smooth, if compared to the previous years where there were huge crowds and long queues.

“Everything is orderly and systematic at the bank today, from the moment we arrived at the counter,” she said,

The Ministry of Finance in its recent statement said the STR Phase 2 payment involved a total sum of RM1.26 billion, with a total of 8.7 million recipients from the B40 group.

A total of four million beneficiaries under the household category will receive a payment of RM200, while 1.2 million senior citizens and 3.5 million single beneficiaries will receive RM100.