High Court sets May 9 for re-mention of Eric Chang murder case

KUCHING (April 6): The High Court today set May 9 for the re-mention of the Eric Chang murder case to enable the prosecution to handover all the relevant documents to the court appointed counsel of the two accused.

Judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli said the court recently appointed lawyer Daniel Ling to defend Wendy Chai Xue Zhen, 36, and Ling Kok Liang, 51, who are both expected to face charges framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

Both Chai and Ling are to be further remanded at the Puncak Borneo Prison until the date.

Among the documents that need to be furnished to the defence counsel are the statements recorded under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the chemist’s report.

Only when this is done can case proceedings resume.

During the mention today, the court was told that the defendants’ counsel had yet to receive any documents from the prosecutor.

Deputy public prosecutor Kong Siew Chuo also told the court that the forensic report is still pending, causing further delay to the case.

Both Chai and Ling were charged with the murder of four-year-old Chang, who is believed to have been killed between March 4 and March 7 last year at a house in Taman Riverview, Bintawa.

Chang was reported missing on March 7 while under the care of Chai, who was his caregiver.

The search for Chang took place at housing areas in Bintawa as well as in Muara Tebas and ended on March 19, 2022.