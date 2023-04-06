Jason Lo remains free of drug-related charges

KUALA LUMPUR (April 6): Singer Jason Lo remains free of a charge of self-administration of drugs, three years ago.

This followed the decision of High Court Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin in rejecting the prosecution’s appeal against the decision of the Magistrate Court which acquitted and discharged Lo of the charge last year.

“The prosecution’s appeal is therefore dismissed and the Magistrate Court’s decision to free the respondent is maintained,” said Noorin.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan appeared for the prosecution in today’s proceedings while Lo was represented by lawyer Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh.

On June 24 last year, Magistrate Mohamad Fared Abdul Latif freed Lo after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the singer at the end of the prosecution’s case.

Lo when met by reporters said he was grateful for today’s decision and thanked his lawyer.

“I believe in the judicial system in this country and appreciate the services of my lawyers who have worked hard to help me in this case,” he said. – Bernama