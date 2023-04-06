Kuching Autistic Association receives RM3,000 donation from Norwex

KUCHING (April 6): The Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) has received a RM3,000 donation from a Norwegian cleaning products company Norwex recently.

During an event to present the donation, Norwex also donated their products to the association and gave KAA members a cleaning demonstration using the company’s product.

“Norwex Malaysia and Kuching Team have donated RM 3,000 and their products that will be an awesome aid to help sustain the (KAA) centre’s daily operation.

“Norwex Malaysia has also arranged for Norwex Microfibre range of products, comprising the EnviroCloth, Dusting Mitt, EnviroWand with two-sided sleeve and a mop system to be donated to KAA as well.

“It was a blissful day over at KAA as we welcomed Norwex Malaysia and Kuching Team for a cleaning demonstration using only Norwex products too,” said a statement by KAA today.

The visit by Norwex was part of the company’s educational tour which aimed at sharing the awareness of reducing the amount of chemical usage especially when cleaning the KAA centre and to motivate teachers and students and trainees to clean more effectively using just water.

Apart from that, the objectives of the visit were also to contribute, through a collaboration between KAA and Norwex, to the KKA centre’s living skills programme to have the children learn to clean safely without using any harmful chemical and by using only water to clean.

“According to Norwex’s officials, one of their products, Norwex microfiber is 1/200th the size of a strand of human, Norwex Microfibre has much more surface area per square inch of cloth, which results in incredible cleaning power.

“Traditional cotton cloth that we used for cleaning before would push around particles and spread dirt, grime and moisture into the surface crevices – leaving it moist and unclean,” KAA said.

KAA also mentioned that the Norwex Microfibre lifts and collects even the smallest of particles of dirt, grease and moisture, leaving the surface free from everything.

When used wet, KAA said that the micro silver in the cloth goes to work with self-purification properties while Norwex Microfibre cleans with only water, and has been tested and proven to remove up to 99 per cent of bacteria from a surface.

Present during the Norwex donation handing-over to KAA event were KAA President Dr Catherine Chen, KAA fundraising chairperson Connie Yeo, Norwex Asia-Pacific (Apac) managing director Howard Lien, Norwex Asia field engagement director Charmaine Leong, Norwex Apac training head coach Debbie Hert and other officials from KAA and Norwex.