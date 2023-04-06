Lanang MP pledges to help APM Sibu upgrade equipment for emergency operations

SIBU (April 6): Lanang MP Alice Lau has promised to help the Malaysia Civil Defence Department (APM) Sibu upgrade its equipment for better and more effective operations during emergencies.

She said this included equipment such as chainsaws, motor vehicles, and boats.

“I understand that they have enough manpower to handle the operations and what they lack are the facilities and I will immediately look into this matter to ensure that they can carry out their duties effectively,” she told reporters after visiting the APM Operations Centre here this morning.

The Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker said she contributed RM50,000 to APM Sibu last September to upgrade the car porch.

“The renovation of the car porch was utilised to the fullest and brought great convenience to the APM personnel,” she said.

Lau said she appreciates the role played by APM in disaster and emergency management, including safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty during Ops Daulat in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

“If we look back three years, that was the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic and also the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), APM is clearly one of the frontliners mobilised to help maintain the safety of all Malaysians,” she said.

She pointed out APM was also involved in rescue work when the country was hit by severe floods.

She said APM’s experience and expertise in the field of disaster and emergency management also saw dozens of personnel under the Malaysia Special Search and Rescue Team (SMART) sent to Turkey to assist in the search for survivors of the country’s deadly earthquake.

“My deepest appreciation to the heroes of the blue orange uniform for your commitment and great service to the country,” she said.

Lau added that APM Sibu has been operating for the past 60 years but many did not realise its existence.

It currently has 180 personnel here working in three shifts.

The hotline APM Sibu hotline is 084-220044.

Among those present during the visit were APM Sibu head Major Wan Mohamad Jabir Wan Badrudin, APM Selangau head Ltd Luke Douglas, and Stanley Chiew – Lau’s private secretary.