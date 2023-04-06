LDP thanks GRS for approving application to join coalition

KOTA KINABALU (April 6): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin thanked the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) for approving its application to join the coalition.

Chin also expressed gratitude to the GRS Supreme Council led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor for their unanimous decision in officially accepting LDP into the political alliance.

In a statement on Wednesday, Masidi said the GRS supreme council had unanimously approved the applications by LDP and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah to join as GRS component parties.

GRS now has seven members, namely Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), LDP and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS).

Chin said that when leading the Presidential Council of LDP on a courtesy visit to the State Finance Minister cum GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun here on Thursday.

Also present were LDP deputy president Datuk Yong Wui Chung, secretary-general Datuk Chin Shu Ying, vice presidents Ng Tet Hau, David Ong and Sim Fui, treasurer-general John Lee Tsun Vui, chief publicity officer Simon Chin, organizing secretary Goh Soo Yee, Women Movement leader Glenna Wong, Youth Movement acting leader Loong Kok Seng and New-Gen Movement leader Nicholas Ban.

The party also raised livelihood issues to Masidi during the meeting, especially matters related to water supply, dam project and Pan Borneo Highway, with hopes that the State Government would resolve the issues soon.

On a separate matter, Chin urged the local authorities throughout Sabah to implement online application and renewal of trading licence.

He said municipal councils and district councils ought to emulate Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) in digitalizing the application and renewal of trading licence.

He pointed out that doing so would not only save on manpower and resources, but also prevent long queues in local government premises.