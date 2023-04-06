Loke: More domestic flights in conjunction with Aidilfitri

SEPANG (April 6): The frequency of domestic flights in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration will be increased including for routes to Sabah and Sarawak, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said many additional flights have been approved including for Malaysia Airlines (MAS) which will use larger or ‘wide body’ aircraft to accommodate demand.

According to him, the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) had informed the Ministry of Transport at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting about the approval of the increase in flights.

Speaking at a press conference after launching Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd’s (ERL) renewable energy programme at ERL’s Salak Tinggi Depot here today, Loke said the implementation of fixed prices for flights would also be done.

“With that, flight capacity will increase, seat capacity will certainly increase and the average (ticket) price is also expected to decrease. So, that’s the approach we are taking,” Loke said, adding that the additional capacity would be announced soon. – Bernama