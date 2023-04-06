Lorry driver in Kuching gets 12 years’ jail, caning for robberies

KUCHING (April 6) A 30-year-old lorry driver was sentenced to a total of 12 years in jail and ordered to be given five strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery in the Sessions Courts here today.

Mohd Amin Abdullah made the pleas before Judges Musli Ab Hamid and Mohd Taufik Mohd@Mohd Yusoff in two separate proceedings.

Both charges against Mohd Amin were framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code.

In the first case, Musli sentenced Mohd Amin to seven years in jail and ordered for him to be given three strokes of the cane for robbing a convenience shop at Jalan Lapangan Terbang. around 7.15am on March 18.

During the robbery, he made off with RM226 in cash and a smartphone belonging to the shop’s worker .

In the second case, Mohd Taufik sentenced Mohd Amin to five years in jail and ordered for him to be given two strokes of the cane for robbing another convenience shop at Sungai Maong Lama around 12.05am on March 21.

Police reports were lodged following the robberies which led to Mohd Amin’s arrest on March 21.

The courts ordered both sentences to run concurrently from the day of Mohd Amin’s arrest.

Deputy public prosecutors Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim and Danial Mohamad Ali prosecuted the cases, while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.