Master bedroom of house in Sibu 20 pct destroyed in fire

SIBU (April 6): A master bedroom of a double-storey house at Jalan Arau here was 20 per cent destroyed in a fire today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said that they received a distress call at 9.53am and dispatched 19 firefighters from Sungai Merah and Sibu central fire stations.

“The fire involved a master bedroom measuring 11 feet by 20 feet located at the upper floor of the house.

“The room was 20 per cent destroyed in the incident,” it said.

It added no casualties were reported in the incident.

The situation was brought under control at 10.01am and the operation subsequently ended at 10.30am.

The cause of the fire and the cost of damages were still being investigated.