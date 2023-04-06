MetMalaysia: Rare arcus cloud formation over Bintulu identified

KUCHING (April 6): The Malaysia Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) has confirmed that the appearance of low, horizontal cloud formation seen over Bintulu this morning was in fact an arcus cloud formation.

“In tropical areas, this cloud formation exists if there are cumulonimbus clouds, or clouds that bring rain or storms,” said the weather expert when contacted.

While it may have looked unusual, the department said that it is a common phenomenon, but one which rarely occurs.

MetMalaysia remarked that such type of cloud formation can be seen occurring more frequently in Sarawak and Sabah recently, while in Peninsular Malaysia, the occurrence of such phenomenon is rare and has not been seen in many years.

“The last sighting of such occurrence in the Peninsular Malaysia was in Perak, many years ago,” it said.

“Although the arcus or roll clouds are harmless, they may have the potential for bad weather, with possible impacts of heavy rain, strong winds and lightning strikes.

“The arcus clouds may also form in the absence of thunderstorms. When warm air rises and cools, condensation occurs, leading to the formation of such clouds with their unique shapes and characteristics,” it said.