More expected to return over the weekend for Qing Ming festival in Sibu

SIBU (April 6): This year’s Qing Ming Festival is modestly observed without much traffic congestion or crowds of people around town or at the cemetery areas.

“Though today (April 5) is the actual date for Qing Ming, things have been pretty normal like any other days, without congestion around town or at the cemetery areas,” said councillor Simon Wee.

This, he said could be due to people opting to travel less and only return on longer public holidays or some might have returned to visit the graveyards earlier over the weekend.

Penghulu Yong King Sung, on the contrary, felt that many people are returning home for the Qing Ming Festival this year due to the travel restrictions being lifted off.

“With no travel restrictions, more are coming back for Qing Ming this year. Unlike in the past, people came back for Qing Ming, stayed over the weekend and later rushed back to work.

“This year, most stay longer to visit friends and relatives. For the past two weeks, we have people from all walks of life enjoying fellowship in restaurants and coffee shops,” said Yong.

Former chairman of Sibu United Chinese Graveyard Association, councillor Teo Boon Siew concurred with Yong, while urging for those who will be coming to the graveyards to observe the occasion over the weekend to help keep the place clean.

“For the Chinese community, Qing Ming is indeed a very important occasion,” he said.