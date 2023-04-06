Murum, Bakun and Baleh artisans showcase works at National Craft Day in KL

KUCHING (April 6): Sarawak Energy hosted six of its partner artisans from the local communities of Murum, Bakun and Baleh under the Handicraft Enhancement Programme to showcase their handicrafts at the recent National Craft Day (HKK) 2023 event.

Held at the Craft Complex in Kuala Lumpur, this year’s HKK exhibition featured the theme ‘Ini Kraf Malaysia’ (This Is Malaysian Craft), which aimed to promote locally made handcrafted products and raise public awareness on local handicraft.

The event showcased booths from 380 different local craft entrepreneurs and communities, representing various cultures across Malaysia.

The Handicraft Enhancement Programme is a Sarawak Energy initiative aimed at helping local communities preserve their cultural heritage while promoting and marketing local craft.

The programme provides training and support to local artisans to enhance their skills and knowledge of traditional craft-making techniques.

“By promoting the preservation of cultural heritage, the initiative also aims to promote the conservation of Sarawak’s rich and varied cultural heritage, while also fostering a greater appreciation of its unique cultural traditions.

“Furthermore, this initiative offers local artisans an opportunity to showcase and sell their wares to a broader customer base, thereby elevating the value and appeal of their handicrafts, resulting in modern and fashionable products with expanded product lines,” said Sarawak Energy in a press release.

Sarawak Energy’s partner artisans that showcased their works at HKK 2023 were Selin Gelang, Shenny Asan, Jane Kiong, Connie Hurang, Josefine Midong, and Selin Eram.

The exhibition provided them with the opportunity to gain exposure and knowledge of different types of crafts, besides creating networks at both national and international levels.

Jane, meanwhile, expressed her gratitude for being able to participate in the exhibition.

“We are grateful for the guidance provided by Sarawak Energy, which has enabled us to participate in various handicraft enhancement programmes. These programmes have not only helped improve our skills but have also contributed towards improving our livelihood,” she said.

During the exhibition, their craftsmanship was highly appreciated by visitors, with most popular items being pua’ kumbu, selampai, kain burie, rattan mat, beaded accessories, rattan baskets, and bags.

“The 12-day event has been a fruitful one for the local artisans, with an estimated amount of RM49,000 earned through their sales,” said Sarawak Energy, while congratulating the artisans for their hard work and dedication.

Sarawak Energy Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) general manager Jiwari Abdullah in the release said that they are proud to support local artisans and communities through the Handicraft Enhancement Programme, which is part of the CSR initiative to improve living standards and preserve local cultural heritage.

“We believe that through participation in exhibitions like this, younger generations will be inspired and interested in the craft-making industry, thereby creating a sustainable economic opportunity for local communities.

“Our efforts reflect our commitment to preserving cultural diversity and promoting the unique traditions of Malaysia,” he said.

During the exhibition, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandar visited the artisans’ booth and purchased some of the handicrafts produced by the artisans.

The Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail along with Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing also visited Sarawak Energy’s partner artisans booth to show their support.

Sarawak Energy Corporate Services senior vice president Siti Aisah Adenan said as a company deeply committed to the communities they serve, Sarawak Energy is proud to support the preservation of cultural heritage and the promotion of local craft-making activities through the Handicraft Enhancement Programme.

“By helping local artisans showcase their crafts and demonstrate their skills, we hope to inspire the younger generation to continue the tradition of local craft-making and create economic opportunities for local communities.

“Our efforts are a testament to our commitment to preserving cultural diversity and promoting the unique traditions of Malaysia,” she said.