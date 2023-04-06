MYAirline expanding domestic route network

KOTA KINABALU (April 6): MYAirline Sdn Bhd will fly from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau next week.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Rayner Teo, said the ninth route of the country’s newest low-cost airline shows the success of early planning in expanding the domestic route network, allowing customers, especially tourists, to have more options to new destinations.

“MYAirline previously operated eight routes which included Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Langkawi, Kota Bahru, Pulau Pinang, Tawau, Sibu and Miri.

“As planned, we are opening the ninth route which will start flying next week by connecting Kota Kinabalu to Tawau,” he said during a media roundtable here on Wednesday.

He said MYAirline is now also exploring other domestic sector routes and even doing market research for Sandakan and Bintulu.

He added that since operating for the past four months, the domestic route to Sabah had recorded a 96 percent achievement, mostly among local passengers.

Teo also disclosed that MyAirlines is focusing on launching several regional routes involving several neighboring countries.

“To begin with, MYAirline will target international routes to regional markets including Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

“This route is planned to involve destinations that have a flight time of less than four hours based on the capacity of the aircraft used.

“We are also discussing with the relevant regulators in this country to obtain permission to fly as soon as possible,” he said, adding that domestic and international routes will continue to be improved along with the addition of MYAirline aircraft.

He added that the company also aims to have a new aircraft every month starting this year and is committed to continue to provide healthy on-time performance (OTP) in its operations.

MYAirline also aims to reach 4.5 million passengers by the end of the year as more aircraft and new routes are added.