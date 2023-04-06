Negotiation the way to resolve dispute over South China Sea, says S’wak academic

KUCHING (April 6): Negotiation between the Malaysian and Chinese governments to resolve the South China Sea dispute is crucial so that relationship between the two countries will not be affected, said political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

He said although this is a critical issue, diplomatic negotiations would ensure the best solution and a win-win situation for both countries.

“It is important that this issue is resolved diplomatically at the negotiation table…even if there is a critical issue, why is there a need for negotiation when Beting Patinggi Ali (Luconia Shoals) is the right of Malaysia and Sarawak in particular?

“In my opinion, any dispute, even if it is Malaysia’s rights, it still needs to be brought to the negotiation table or through diplomatic channels,” he said.

He was asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent statement that Malaysia was prepared to negotiate with China over the South China Sea dispute.

The Universiti Malaya academic pointed out that in view of Malaysia and China’s 50 years of relationship, the negotiation would provide a more positive sign for Malaysia in ensuring that the country’s rights will continue to be preserved.

He also said it was in line with the concept of Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality (ZOPFAN), a declaration signed in 1971 by foreign ministers of Asean (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand) to keep South East Asia free from any form or manner of interference by outside powers; and for South East Asian countries to make concerted efforts to broaden the areas of cooperation which would contribute to their strength, solidarity and closer relationship.

“That is why we see, at the Asean level when the declaration was made in 1971, there was no intervention or territorial seizure by foreign countries, (countries) of great powers against countries in Asean.

“Because of this ZOPFAN declaration, even though there may be disputes or differences of opinion, the ZOPFAN concept continues to be preserved,” he said.

Awang Azman said Malaysia was now under the leadership of Anwar, who has a more prudent approach due to the global geopolitical situation that is quite critical and the great power competition between China and the United States.

“I believe that China will not do things that can be a ‘trigger’ for other foreign countries or competition like the US.

“Furthermore, because Malaysia wants its peace, freedom and neutrality to continue to be preserved, China will not take any action or conduct that may cause the US to intervene,” he said.

As such, he stressed that the best way to resolve the years-long issue was through diplomacy and Malaysia’s rights to be preserved will be very positive.

He expressed his optimism that the outcome of the negotiations will not affect the good relations between the two countries that have long been established.

“Anything that happens is a regional relationship and the peaceful relations among nations is always maintained by the United Nations.

“Whatever the decision is, it has no political impact because Malaysia or other countries in the world want to establish freer trade, become dynamic business partners and mutually help one other,” he said.