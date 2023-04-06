Penguang: All local councils must continue to improve for people’s sake

LUNDU (April 6): All local councils in the state must always improve and upgrade their services to benefit the people, said Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil .

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said this in response to the call of Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, as well as in keeping with the Post-Covid-19 Development Plan (PCDS) 2030.

“Among important aspects of the PCDS 2030 were the emphasis on green economy using digitilisation as one of ways to manage business, and environmental sustainability, especially in waste management.

“This includes making development plans in local areas that need to take climate change factors into account,” he said at the swearing-in of councilors of Lundu District Council here yesterday.

He said the duties of councilors were very important as they are the link between the government and the people.

“If a councillor fails to carry out his responsibilities, it will reflect on the government and also the community because the community’s expectations of councilors are high,” he said.

He said the appointment of councilors was approved by the state Cabinet, with consent of the Head of State.

The Cabinet has decided that councillors could only serve the maximum nine years.

Penguang also congratulated Lundu District Council for getting four-stars with a score of 88.47 per cent and was ranked 102/152 from all local authorities (PBT) nationwide.

“We hope that you are able to maintain your ranking and if possible, to improve your performance by thinking outside the box and being more creative,” he said.

Meanwhile, 31 councillors including the chairman Gustian Durani who is also Lundu District Officer were swore-in to serve until March 31, 2025,

Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang and Tanjong Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan were among those present.