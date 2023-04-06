Perikatan to hold negotiations with DPM Fadillah on allocations for opposition MPs

KOTA BHARU (April 6): Three Perikatan Nasional (PN) members of Parliament (MPs) have been selected to represent the coalition in talks with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on allocations for opposition MPs, said PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the three MPs were Parliament’s opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Kota Bharu MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Putrajaya MP Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

“We have three representatives from the opposition to hold negotiations which are expected to be held in the near future,” he told a press conference after presenting aid to asnaf (eligible tithe recipients), here last night.

The Kubang Kerian MP also welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement that he was in principle agreed to give an equal allocation to opposition MPs as received by the government MPs.

“We hope it can be expedited and I expect there will only be one round of negotiations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim said discussions on the allocation of seats for elections in six states among PN component parties are going smoothly.

In the meantime, Tuan Ibrahim said he had no knowledge of the rumours that the former Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa will join PAS.

“I don’t have information about it, maybe he discussed it directly with the PAS secretary-general (Takiyuddin).

“We heard rumours that he wants to join PAS, and if it’s true, we welcome him, not only him but anyone from Umno who has been suspended or sacked from the party,” he said. – Bernama