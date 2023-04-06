Pickup truck driver killed in pile-up in Sibu

SIBU (April 6): A 48-year-old pickup truck driver was killed in a pile-up at Jalan Wong King Huo here at around 5.53pm yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the accident occurred when the victim, after passing Jalan Wong King Huo traffic lights intersection, crashed his vehicle into a four-wheel-drive on the right lane before rear-ending another sports utility vehicle (SUV).

“The pickup truck driver then lost control of the vehicle before it skidded, causing it to land in a ditch, while the SUV spun and hit the road divider before entering the opposite lane and collided with two oncoming cars,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said the pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Sibu Hospital due to the impact of the accident.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.